Russian Federation has lost over 276,000 military personnel since beginning of year, - Syrskyi. VIDEO
Since the beginning of the year, the Russian occupiers' losses in manpower have reached more than 276,000 soldiers.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have already destroyed 1432 tanks and 3087 enemy combat armoured vehicles. The losses of the occupiers and manpower amounted to 276,300 people.
I thank the defenders for their professional combat work," he wrote.
