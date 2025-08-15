The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Europe is seen not as a step towards ending the war, but as an attempt by the Kremlin to break out of diplomatic isolation and strengthen its position on the international stage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The New York Times.

The publication emphasizes that for Russia, the very fact of meeting with the US president is a "great victory." Kremlin-controlled television is already calling it "the complete collapse of the entire concept of Russia's isolation." According to political scientist Sergei Mikheev, for Russia, "this is a breakthrough, even if they disagree with many things."

In addition to softening Russia's pariah status, the summit sowed discord within NATO—one of Russia's constant goals—and delayed Donald Trump's threats of new sanctions. Trump had previously promised to punish Moscow and countries that assist its military efforts if there was no ceasefire by a certain date. That deadline has passed, but no new economic sanctions have been imposed.

"Instead of imposing sanctions, Putin got a summit," said Russia expert Rygor Nizhnikau. "This is a huge victory for Putin, regardless of the outcome of the summit."

Read more: If I weren’t president, Putin would take over all of Ukraine, - Trump