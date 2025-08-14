If I weren’t president, Putin would take over all of Ukraine, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that if he were not president, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized the entire territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to SkyNews.

Trump said that Putin and Zelenskyy would "make a deal".

He is also convinced that Russian dictator "is not going to mess around with him".

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine should be part of peace talks with Russia - Rubio

"I think if I weren't president, he would take over all of Ukraine, it's a war that should have never happened. If I weren't president, in my opinion, he would much rather take over all of Ukraine but I am president and he's not going to mess around with me," Trump said.

The US President added that if the meeting between him and the Russian leader is unsuccessful, "it will be over very quickly".

"If it goes well, we will have peace in the near future," Trump added.

Read more: No documents expected to be signed following Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - Peskov