US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hoped for rapid progress in ending the war in Ukraine, stressing that security guarantees should be part of peace talks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

Thus, on the eve of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Rubio said that "to achieve peace, I think we all recognise that there’ll have to be some conversation about security guarantees."

"There’ll have to be some conversation about ... territorial disputes and claims, and what they’re fighting over," he said.

On a future ceasefire, Rubio said, "We’ll see what’s possible tomorrow. Let’s see how the talks go. And we’re hopeful"

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.