No documents expected to be signed following Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - Peskov

Peskov on Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

No documents are expected to be signed as a result of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which will take place tomorrow in Alaska.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this.

According to him, Putin and Trump will outline the range of agreements and understandings that they will be able to reach following the Alaska summit.

"Now we are talking about a Russian-American summit meeting, and issues related to Ukraine's position will be discussed at the next stage," Peskov said.

Read more: Trump wants to look Putin in eye and see what progress can be made in ending war - White House

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.

