Russia has lost more than 4% of its GDP since beginning of year as result of strikes by Defence Forces - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone attack and strike on Russia’s GDP Report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The aggressor country has lost more than 4% of its GDP this year alone as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Russian facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This year alone, the deep strikes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have caused Russia to lose more than 4% of GDP! Every tenth strike took place at a depth of more than a thousand kilometres from the state border of Ukraine," the statement said.

