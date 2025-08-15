The aggressor country has lost more than 4% of its GDP this year alone as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Russian facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This year alone, the deep strikes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have caused Russia to lose more than 4% of GDP! Every tenth strike took place at a depth of more than a thousand kilometres from the state border of Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Almost 150 clashes on frontline in day. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka remain hottest areas - General Staff







