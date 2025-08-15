Russia has lost more than 4% of its GDP since beginning of year as result of strikes by Defence Forces - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS
The aggressor country has lost more than 4% of its GDP this year alone as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Russian facilities.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"This year alone, the deep strikes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have caused Russia to lose more than 4% of GDP! Every tenth strike took place at a depth of more than a thousand kilometres from the state border of Ukraine," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password