Russian army is trying to take control of island zone in Dnipro River Delta - Defense Forces

In southern Ukraine, the enemy continues its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions, continuing to terrorize frontline settlements with artillery strikes, UAV strikes, and FPV drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Combat operations

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the Dnipro region. In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv regions, the enemy did not carry out any offensive actions, but shelled Ukrainian positions with various types of artillery and attacked with drones.

In the southern operational zone, the enemy continued to actively use aviation over the past day, delivering three airstrikes with six guided bombs and 44 unguided missiles. Lvove in the Kherson region and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region suffered the most from the airstrikes.

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 620 strikes with various types of kamikaze drones and made more than 130 drops from UAVs, using almost 170 munitions.

During the day, the enemy carried out more than 230 attacks on the positions of our defenders and territories adjacent to the front line, using more than 700 rounds of ammunition.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and five others were wounded, including one child. Russian troops damaged a high-rise building and 22 private houses, destroyed gas pipelines and farm buildings. Other frontline settlements also suffered damage and destruction as a result of enemy shelling.

Enemy losses

The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to strike enemy locations, firing positions, and rear areas. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

60 occupiers;

9 artillery systems;

32 units of automotive equipment;

5 UAVs (Orlan, Supercam, Merlin, Zala);

2 EW complexes;

2 motorcycles;

2 Starlink;

2 communication antennas and 2 UAV antennas;

1 generator.

36 shelters destroyed.

