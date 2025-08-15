Russian forces have advanced in Temirivka in Zaporizhzhia and near Oleksiivka and Zeleny Pole in Donetsk - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are making progress in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced near Oleksiivka, Zelene Pole, and Temyrivka," the report says.

