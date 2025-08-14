Enemy has advanced near Malynivka, Poltavka, Sichneve, and Mayske - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Malynivka (the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), Poltavka (the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), Sichenove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), and Mayske (the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement said.
