Situation in Pokrovsk direction has been stabilised. Russian incursion near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia has been localised, and destruction of enemy groups is ongoing - OSGT "Dnipro"

The Russians failed to deploy additional troops in the Pokrovske direction and break through the positions of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the OSGT "Dnipro", on Suspilne.Novosti TV channel.

The soldier noted that there were fears that after infiltrating small groups of infantry past Ukrainian combat formations, the Russians would try to break through the defences and try to bring in armoured vehicles.

"Fortunately, they failed to do so, because there was a prompt reaction, the infiltrated groups were stopped and cut off. Now they are complaining on Telegram channels that the guys are 'barefoot'. Let's see what happens in the next few days. But so far, we have managed to prevent a negative scenario. Although, again, it would have been better to prevent this from happening at all than to extinguish this flame in such operational modes," said the spokesman for the OSGT "Dnipro".

