Enemy is trying to gain foothold in Maiak village and has focused its efforts on capturing Rodynske - OSGT "Dnipro"

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy offensive actions were concentrated in Vovchansk. Defenders repelled all attacks by the occupiers.

As noted, attempts by the enemy to improve their tactical position near Fiholivka and Holubivka in the Kupiansk direction were repelled. The enemy continues to attempt to penetrate and establish a foothold in Kupiansk with small assault groups. The defenders repelled all enemy attempts.

According to data from the OSGT "Dnipro", Ukrainian soldiers repelled all attacks by invaders near Druzhlyubivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Torske, Stavky, and in the Serebrianka Forestry.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and Serebryanka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the occupiers' assault actions were directed at our positions near Stupochok, Pleshchiivka, and Katerynivka. Our defenders responded adequately to the enemy, who suffered losses and retreated.

"In the Dobropillia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our troops near the settlements of Stepanivka, Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Rusyn Yar, and Fedorivka. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the settlement of Mayak, and measures to eliminate the enemy are ongoing," the report said.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers continue their attempts to block the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd agglomeration. Offensive actions have been noted in the areas of the settlements of Biletsk, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Promin, Krasnyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, and Zvirove. The enemy has focused its efforts on capturing Rodynske. Over the past 24 hours, it has carried out at least seven unsuccessful assaults. The defense forces are holding back the offensive, destroying the enemy's superior forces," added the OSGT "Dnipro".

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Tolstoye, Maliivka, Novoheorhiivka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia, and Piddubne. Heavy fighting continues, with the enemy attempting to advance regardless of losses.

▪️In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on Poltavka.