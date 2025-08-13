Russians are trying to cover Pokrovsk from several sides, - OSGT "Dnipro"

Constant fighting continues around Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The Russian occupiers are trying to cover the city from several sides.

The spokesman for the "Dnipro" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Viktor Trehubov, said this during a telethon, "Ukrinform" reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Constant fighting continues around Pokrovsk. The enemy is trying to cover the city from two sides: from the north and southeast, and at the same time from the south and southwest," said the spokesman.

According to him, in both cases, all efforts of Ukrainian defenders are aimed at repelling enemy attacks and killing as many Russians as possible.

"Although with the numerical advantage the enemy has there, it is really difficult," the spokesman noted.

Read more: We are talking about infiltration of small groups of enemy - about 5-10 people - OSGT "Dnipro" on escalation near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Earlier, the OSGT "Dnipro" stated that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions is not "taking control of the territory".

Also it was reported that the Russian invaders were advancing in the area of Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Maiske.

In turn, the former chief of staff of the 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, commenting on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk sector, said that the Pokrovsk- Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, a complete sh**. Battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn called for "the right decisions" to be made to stabilise the frontline in the Pokrovsk sector.

Read more: OSGT "Dnipro" on situation near Dobropillia: Small enemy infantry groups are blocked, they are being destroyed