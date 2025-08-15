6 villages in Dobropillia sector cleared of occupiers, - 1st "Azov" NGU corps

Over the past three days, the forces and means of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" together with adjacent and subordinate units have stopped the enemy's advance in the defence zone in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is said in a statement by the "Azov" Corps, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as a result of search and strike operations, the following settlements were cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

As a result of active operations in the corps' operational area, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower:

- Irrecoverable losses - 271

- Sanitary losses - 101

- Captured - 13

The enemy also lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons.

Destroyed and damaged:

- 1 tank

- 2 armoured combat vehicles

- 37 vehicles and motor vehicles

- 3 cannons

Stabilisation efforts in the Dobropillia sector are ongoing.

Read more: OSGT "Dnipro" on situation near Dobropillia: Small enemy infantry groups are blocked, they are being destroyed