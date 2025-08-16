ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9050 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 011 12

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,069,050 people (+1,010 per day), 11,112 tanks, 31,540 artillery systems, 23,135 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian army lost in a day

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,069,050 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 16, 2025, are approximately:

  • personnel – approximately 1,069,050 (+1,010) individuals
  • tanks – 11,112 (+6) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,135 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 31,540 (+42) units
  • MLRS – 1467 (+0) units
  • air defence means – 1207 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 422 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 51,342 (+152)
  • cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 58,733 (+137)
  • special equipment – 3942 (+2)

Watch more: Two crows tear apart body of liquidated occupier. VIDEO 18+

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (9809) Armed Forces HQ (4347) liquidation (2675) elimination (5606)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 