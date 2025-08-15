Two crows tear apart body of liquidated occupier. VIDEO 18+
A video of two crows pecking at the body of a liquidated occupier has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the bird's meal was filmed by a Ukrainian drone in the Lyman direction.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
