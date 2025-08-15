ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11189 visitors online
News Video
5 115 31

Two crows tear apart body of liquidated occupier. VIDEO 18+

A video of two crows pecking at the body of a liquidated occupier has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the bird's meal was filmed by a Ukrainian drone in the Lyman direction.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Feral pig trying to eat still-living Russian soldier. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9806) animals (65)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 