Feral pig trying to eat still-living Russian soldier. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a feral pig approaching the Russian's body in search of food and beginning to tear it apart.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian was still alive and frightened the pig with a sudden movement. At the same time, there was an explosion nearby, which also scared the animal.
