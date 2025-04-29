ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11452 visitors online
News Video Animals in combat zone
10 426 27

Feral pig trying to eat still-living Russian soldier. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a feral pig approaching the Russian's body in search of food and beginning to tear it apart.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian was still alive and frightened the pig with a sudden movement. At the same time, there was an explosion nearby, which also scared the animal.

Watch more: While two pigs mate, body of Russian invader is being devoured by other pigs nearby. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9030) animals (61) elimination (5028) Kursk (740)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 