Enemy occupied Ivano-Dariivka in Siversk direction and Popiv Yar in Dobropillia direction - OSGT "Dnipro"

In the Dobropillia direction, the Russian army captured Popiv Yar and is trying to expand its zone of control near Novoye Shakhovoye. It continues its attempts to block the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd agglomeration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Dnipro".

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk. The enemy resumed offensive actions in the direction of Mylove and Khatne in the Velykoburlutsky direction. In support of the actions of its assault units, it increased the use of aviation with the use of guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy attempts to improve their tactical position near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Kolodyazne were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the invaders' assault near Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and in the Serebrianka Forestry.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereizne, Fedorivka, and Serebryanka. The enemy occupied Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the occupiers' assault operations were directed at our positions near Vasylivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. All enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

In the Dobropillia direction, the occupying army unsuccessfully attacked our troops near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and Volodymyrivka. The enemy pushed back our units and occupied Popiv Yar. It is trying to expand its zone of control near Novyi Shakhovyi and has intensified its offensive towards Ivanivka. Measures to eliminate enemy forces are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army continues its attempts to block the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd agglomeration. Over the past day, offensive actions were noted in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, and Zvirove. The enemy also attacked in the areas of Udachne and Dachne with the aim of reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region. Defense forces are holding back the offensive, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Filiya, Tolstoye, Maliivka, Novoheorhiivka, Olhivske, and Komyshuvakha. Heavy fighting continues, with the enemy attempting to advance regardless of losses in manpower and equipment.

Enemy losses

The total losses of the Russian army in the eastern direction alone – in the area of responsibility of the Dnipro Joint Forces Operation – as of August 15, 2025, amount to:

personnel – 771;

tanks – 6;

armored combat vehicles – 1;

cannons and mortars – 23;

reactive multiple launch rocket systems – 1;

automotive equipment – 68;

special equipment – 28;

EW resources – 2;

UAV control points – 30;

shelters – 155;

ammunition depots – 8;

fuel depots – 4.

