After a difficult few days of work, the defence forces were able to stabilise the situation in the Vesele-Zolotyi Kolodyaz-Kucheriv Yar area in the Pokrovsk sector to some extent.

This was written by DeepState analysts, as reported by Censor.NET.

The post says that immediately after the public discussion, all attention was directed to find out the state of affairs in this area, which was recently taken over, in particular, by the 1st Corps.

At the same time, additional resources were sent from the Air Assault Forces (79th and 82nd Brigades) to stabilise the situation, and other units (1st and 425th Separate Assault Regiment, 25th SAB, 2nd Battalion of the 92nd SAB, 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, 38th Separate Mechanised Brigade and 14th Operational Brigade) were deployed, clearing and blocking the katsapnya in the area they occupied.

DeepState noted that the enemy had found a weakness in the defence, which they immediately took advantage of and began to draw in the infantry.

"It was fortunate that the enemy continued its chaotic movement into the depths of the territory, bypassing even the platoon stronghold and company stronghold of the newly created engineering and fortification structures and did not have time to properly consolidate to pull up the main forces, including drone crews. At that time, the enemy's movements were carried out without active support from aerial reconnaissance, artillery, and other means. All this time, the Defence Forces tried to somehow counteract the enemy, but due to the destabilisation of the situation and lack of understanding of the whole picture of events, it was difficult to do so," the analysts write.

DeepState also drew attention to the achievements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces fighters, which were announced in a statement by the 1st Azov NGU Corps: irrecoverable losses - 271; sanitary losses - 101; captured - 13.

"These are not 5-10 mythical freaks trying to get into the depths of the territory, but a serious problem that was discovered more or less in time and began to stabilise, showing the Katsaps what a well-coordinated, strong Ukrainian army is," the post says.

However, analysts add that it is too early to talk about complete success.

"The situation remains quite complicated, as the Katsaps are already attracting additional forces to the area, in particular, enemy crews are again actively engaged in logistics in the depths, which confirms the failure of their actions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces fighters continue to clear and block the enemy forces, making great efforts to nullify the enemy's attempts, the work continues," DeepState writes.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces drove back the enemy near Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Vesele, Veselne, Shakhove, Nikanorivka, and Sukhetske in the Donetsk region.

