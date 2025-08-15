Defence forces have cleared Pokrovsk of Russian SRG. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders have cleared the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region from Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

This was reported by soldiers of the 7th Airborne Corps, Censor.NET informs.

"The 7th Airborne Assault Corps showed what Pokrovsk looks like today. The forces of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps and related units have cleared the city of enemy groups and individual Russians. Ukrainian servicemen are working in the city, and local residents are moving," the statement said.

At the same time, as the military noted, movement around the city is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.

