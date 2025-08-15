Record shots: sniper with Aligator rifle eliminated two occupiers at distance of 4,000 metres near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

The record-breaking hit was made on 14 August 2025 with the help of artificial intelligence under the control of a UAV complex using a 14.5 mm Aligator rifle.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the preparation of the record-breaking shots and their execution was published on social media.

"Incredible accuracy and an update of the world record for the range! A Ukrainian sniper killed two Russian soldiers from a distance of 4000 metres. The bullet went through the window behind which the occupiers were (to the left of the pipe). The footage is exclusive, the location is the area of defence of Pokrovsk - Myrnohrad in the area of responsibility of the Donetsk Joint Task Force, where, in particular, a consolidated sniper unit "Ghost" in the amount of 8 sniper platoons in units of the Army performs special tasks," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Almost 150 clashes on frontline in day. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka remain hottest areas - General Staff