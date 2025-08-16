Stubb noted role of US in negotiations in Alaska and emphasized security guarantees for Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb thanked the US President for the information regarding the negotiations in Alaska and emphasized that reliable security guarantees are a key factor in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post on X.

"We thank the US president for informing us about your talks in Alaska. Strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are an important element of lasting peace," he wrote.

"Later this morning, we held talks with European leaders. We are working with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, European allies, and the United States to find a just and lasting peace," Stubb said.

