We decided that best way to end war is peace agreement, not ceasefire. If everything works out, we will schedule meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin - Trump

On Monday, August 18, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump plans to discuss a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump announced this on the social network TruthSocial, according to Censor.NET.

"A wonderful and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin went very well, as did the late-night phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and European leaders, including the esteemed NATO Secretary General. "We all agreed that the best way to end the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine is to move directly to a peace agreement that will end the war, rather than just a ceasefire agreement, which is often not honored," Trump assured.

He also confirmed that President Zelenskyy will arrive at the Oval Office in Washington on Monday afternoon.

"If everything works out, we will schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, this will save millions of lives," Trump concludes.

Read more: Issue of holding trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy was not raised - Ushakov

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelensky.