Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,069,950 people (+900 per day), 11,116 tanks, 31,589 artillery systems, 23,143 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,069,950 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 17, 2025, are estimated at:
personnel – approximately 1,069,950 (+900) individuals
tanks – 11,116 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,143 (+8) units
artillery systems – 31,589 (+49) units
MRLS – 1468 (+1) units
Air defence means – 1208 (+1) units
aircraft – 422 (+0) units
helicopters – 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 51,528 (+186)
cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 58821 (+88)
special equipment – 3942 (+0)
