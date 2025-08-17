ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,069,950 people (+900 per day), 11,116 tanks, 31,589 artillery systems, 23,143 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,069,950 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 17, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,069,950 (+900) individuals

tanks – 11,116 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,143 (+8) units

artillery systems – 31,589 (+49) units

MRLS – 1468 (+1) units

Air defence means – 1208 (+1) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 51,528 (+186)

cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 58821 (+88)

special equipment – 3942 (+0)

Watch more: Captured Russians spoke about failure of offensive on Pokrovsk and inhumane conditions in Russian army. VIDEO

