Three Russian soldiers — Artem Smirnov, Sergey Morgunov, and Eldar Zakiev — were captured by Ukrainian defenders during combat operations near Pokrovsk. They were part of different small assault groups, but they all ended up in the same place.

According to them, at least 70% of the personnel sent by commanders on a virtually hopeless attack remained in the forest belts on the approaches to Pokrovsk. Some of the Russians were killed, others were wounded, and only a few managed to survive and surrender to the Ukrainian military, according to Censor.NET.

While in captivity, the occupiers described in detail the conditions of their "march": from the lack of coordination and senseless orders from the command to the brutal rules in the Russian army, where a soldier's life has no value.

