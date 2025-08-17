France is against demilitarization of Ukraine, as demanded by Russia. Best guarantee of security is strengthening of army - Minister for European Affairs Haddad

Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad stated that any peace agreement on Ukraine must be accompanied by clear security guarantees and that the demilitarization of the country is unacceptable.

"This is the work we are doing with our British partners and the 'coalition of the determined'. First and foremost, this will require a strong Ukrainian army, so any desire to 'demilitarize' Ukraine is unacceptable," the minister said.

Addad emphasized that France is ready to support Ukraine in creating reliable mechanisms to deter Russian aggression.

"Donald Trump also said he's into the idea of being part of these security guarantees; that's a good step forward," Haddad added.

