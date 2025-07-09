Demilitarization of Ukraine is "red line" for France, - Lecornu

French Foreign Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that demilitarization of Ukraine is a "red line" for Paris, because Ukrainians must ensure their own security.

He said this in an interview with Valeurs actuelles, Censor.NET reports.

"Our absolute red line is the demilitarization of Ukraine. We must be consistent. We cannot refuse Ukraine to join NATO and at the same time accept the fact that it no longer has an army. Ukrainians must be able to ensure their own security," the minister explained.

According to Lecorneu, this is key to the security of neighboring countries.

Thus, the Foreign Minister said, the "Coalition of the Resolute" allows Ukraine to think about the future format of its army, and France - about the opportunities for its industry.

Lecornu noted that Ukraine cannot always be dependent on Starlink or Patriot missiles.

"I want to emphasize to your readers that if we don't help Ukraine to protect our economic interests, we will be the stupidest in Europe if we don't take care of it," the minister concluded.