US can help ensure peace in Ukraine through security guarantees - Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that the openness of the United States within the framework of the "coalition of the determined" effort creates a chance to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

"I welcome the United States' openness to providing security guarantees as part of the 'coalition of the determined' effort. The leadership of President Trump and the United States creates an opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine," Carney said.

Also remind, that the European Union will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine after the signing of the peace agreement.

