News Security guarantees for Ukraine
US may provide Ukraine with security guarantees along with Europe, but not in form of NATO - Trump

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the US could provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"Yeah, maybe along with Europe and other countries," he said in the statement.

However, he noted that this would not take the form of NATO.

