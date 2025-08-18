Ruscists have advanced near Hryhorivka and Voskresenka in Donetsk region and Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders are making progress in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Hryhorivka, Voskresenka (Donetsk region) and Temyrivka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password