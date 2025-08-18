ENG
News Fighting in the east Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
Ruscists have advanced near Hryhorivka and Voskresenka in Donetsk region and Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders are making progress in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Hryhorivka, Voskresenka (Donetsk region) and Temyrivka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced in Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia and near Oleksiivka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk - DeepState. MAP

