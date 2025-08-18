Ruscists have advanced near Hryhorivka and Voskresenka in Donetsk region and Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders are making progress in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Hryhorivka, Voskresenka (Donetsk region) and Temyrivka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

