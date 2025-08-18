Zelenskyy arrives in Washington for meeting with Trump

The President of Ukraine has arrived in Washington for scheduled meetings with the US President and European leaders.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this on his telegram channel.

"I have already arrived in Washington. Tomorrow I will meet with President Trump. Tomorrow we will talk to European leaders. I am grateful to the President of the United States for the invitation," he said.

He stressed that everyone equally wants to end this war quickly and reliably. And to have a lasting peace. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East - part of Donbas, and Putin used it simply as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was supposedly given "security guarantees" in 1994, but it didn't work. Of course, we shouldn't have given up Crimea then, just as after 2022, Ukrainians didn't give up Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now our soldiers are making progress in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee its security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, every partner, for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it started. And I hope that our common strength with America, with our European friends will force Russia to a real peace," the President emphasises.

