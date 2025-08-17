Reuters published Putin’s demands in Alaska to end war in Ukraine

The agency published the demands for ending Russia's war against Ukraine, which the Russian dictator put forward in Alaska during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

This was reported by Censor.NET with with reference to Reuters.

Two sources who spoke to the agency on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive issues said that their information about Putin's proposals was largely based on discussions between leaders in Europe, the US, and Ukraine, adding that it was not complete.

According to the agency's sources, Putin's conditions are as follows:

There is no prospect of a truce leading to a comprehensive peace agreement.

Kyiv must completely withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for Russia's commitment to freeze the front line in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia is allegedly ready to return the occupied parts of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Moscow seeks official recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea (it is unclear whether this means recognition by the US government or by all Western countries and Ukraine).

Lifting at least some of the sanctions against Russia.

Prohibition on Ukraine joining NATO.

The possibility of providing Kyiv with certain security guarantees.

Granting official status to the Russian language in certain regions or throughout Ukraine, freedom of activity for the Russian Orthodox Church.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.

On August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The leaders will discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.