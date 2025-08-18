Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,070,890 people (+940 per day), 11,118 tanks, 31,632 artillery systems, 23,148 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,070,890 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.08.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1070890 (+940) people
- tanks - 11118 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 23148 (+5) units
- artillery systems - 31632 (+43) units
- MLRS - 1469 (+1) units
- air defence systems - 1208 (+0)
- units aircraft - 422 (+0) units
- helicopters - 340 (+0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 51685 (+157)
- cruise missiles - 3558 (+0)
- ships/boats - 28 (+0)
- submarines - 1 (+0)
- vehicles and tankers - 58937 (+116)
- special equipment - 3942 (+0)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password