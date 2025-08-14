USF eliminated 100 occupiers within 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 756 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

In particular, the targets were

166 units of personnel, of which 100 were eliminated;

43 vehicles and 35 motorcycles;

18 artillery systems and 1 unit of armoured vehicles.

"In addition, 32 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of "copter" and "krylo" type) were destroyed, and 23 UAV operators' take-off points were hit. A total of 9882 targets were destroyed/injured during August (01-14.08), of which 2317 were enemy personnel," the statement said.