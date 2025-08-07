ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7231 visitors online
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
322 1

USF units eliminated 108 occupiers in 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Within 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping struck 769 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

Among the targets hit:

  • 182 enemy personnel, of which 108 were eliminated;

  • 56 vehicles and 29 motorcycles;

  • 24 artillery systems, 2 tanks, and 2 armored vehicles.

"Additionally, 29 enemy drones (both "copter" and "fixed-wing") were destroyed, along with 22 UAV operator launch points. Overall, from August 1 to 7, a total of 4,927 targets were destroyed or damaged, including 1,178 enemy personnel," the report states.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian "Murom" surveillance system, tank, howitzer, and truck. VIDEO

Results of the work of Unmanned Systems Forces grouping

Author: 

liquidation (2661) elimination (5577) Unmanned Systems Forces (131) war in Ukraine (3455)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 