Within 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping struck 769 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

Among the targets hit:

182 enemy personnel, of which 108 were eliminated;

56 vehicles and 29 motorcycles;

24 artillery systems, 2 tanks, and 2 armored vehicles.

"Additionally, 29 enemy drones (both "copter" and "fixed-wing") were destroyed, along with 22 UAV operator launch points. Overall, from August 1 to 7, a total of 4,927 targets were destroyed or damaged, including 1,178 enemy personnel," the report states.

