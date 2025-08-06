Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian "Murom" surveillance system, tank, howitzer, and truck. VIDEO

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out attacks on enemy equipment during nighttime operations.

The video of the combat operation was published on the channel of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

On one of the key front-line directions, Nemesis crews successfully struck a Russian tank, a towed howitzer, and destroyed a truck transporting enemy personnel.

The regiment’s fighters also detected and destroyed the "Murom" — a Russian surveillance system used for reconnaissance and long-range target detection.

Watch more: Over 267,000 Russian troops lost since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO