ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11253 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
577 1

Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian "Murom" surveillance system, tank, howitzer, and truck. VIDEO

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out attacks on enemy equipment during nighttime operations.

The video of the combat operation was published on the channel of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

On one of the key front-line directions, Nemesis crews successfully struck a Russian tank, a towed howitzer, and destroyed a truck transporting enemy personnel.

The regiment’s fighters also detected and destroyed the "Murom" — a Russian surveillance system used for reconnaissance and long-range target detection.

Watch more: Over 267,000 Russian troops lost since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9765) elimination (5573) Unmanned Systems Forces (129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 