Over 267,000 Russian troops lost since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the year, Russian occupiers have lost over 267,000 personnel.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional combat work of all branches of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the year have amounted to 267,460.

Every eliminated occupier brings a just peace closer to Ukraine," he noted.

Syrskyi named the number of Russian losses since the beginning of the year

