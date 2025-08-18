Slovakia is preparing 14th package of non-lethal aid for transfer to Ukraine - Shmyhal

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák.

According to Censor.NET, Shmyhal reported this on his Facebook page.

The ministers discussed key issues of defense cooperation and further support for Ukraine.

"I thanked the Slovak side for allocating €3.5 million in financial aid at the end of last year. We're counting on these funds to produce and get five Bozena 5 humanitarian demining vehicles in the first half of next year," Shmyhal wrote.

Slovakia hands over 14th package of non-lethal aid

Further steps regarding Slovakia's transfer of the 14th package of non-lethal assistance were discussed in detail and agreed upon. This package will include equipment vital for Ukraine for humanitarian demining, engineering equipment, and other equipment.

"We have agreed with the Minister to hold a personal meeting in the near future. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership," added the head of the Ministry of Defense.