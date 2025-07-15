ENG
Slovakia and Malta continue to block adoption of 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia - media

On Tuesday, July 15, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia due to the disagreement of Slovakia and Malta.

This was reported by two diplomatic sources in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to them, both countries are not ready to support new restrictions, so the issue was not put to a vote.

The discussion of the sanctions package has been postponed to a meeting of the Coreper (Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU), which will take place on July 16 at 9:00 am.

Earlier, this was also reported by Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak, according to whom Slovakia and Malta have signaled that they will not support the decision at this time.

