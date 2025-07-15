Barrot: EU imposes sanctions on Russians, pro-Russian figures and terrorists from Iran and Haiti

On July 15, the EU Foreign Affairs Council approved a new package of individual hybrid sanctions targeting individuals involved in Russia's destabilizing activities, as well as criminals from Iran and Haiti.

This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, the sanctions cover 16 Russian citizens who conducted information manipulations in Europe, as well as 6 Russian judges who persecuted freedom of speech. The list also includes 7 pro-Russian citizens of Moldova.

In addition, 9 individuals and organizations from Iran involved in assassinations in the EU and 3 criminal figures from Haiti have been added to the sanctions list.

According to Barrot, the sanctions include a ban on entry, transit, asset freeze, and a ban on financial interaction with EU citizens and entities.

