Barrot: EU imposes sanctions on Russians, pro-Russian figures and terrorists from Iran and Haiti
On July 15, the EU Foreign Affairs Council approved a new package of individual hybrid sanctions targeting individuals involved in Russia's destabilizing activities, as well as criminals from Iran and Haiti.
This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.
According to him, the sanctions cover 16 Russian citizens who conducted information manipulations in Europe, as well as 6 Russian judges who persecuted freedom of speech. The list also includes 7 pro-Russian citizens of Moldova.
In addition, 9 individuals and organizations from Iran involved in assassinations in the EU and 3 criminal figures from Haiti have been added to the sanctions list.
According to Barrot, the sanctions include a ban on entry, transit, asset freeze, and a ban on financial interaction with EU citizens and entities.
