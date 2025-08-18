Security guarantees for Ukraine are being developed at level of national security advisers, - Sybiha

The points of future security guarantees, which are to become a mechanism for deterring Russia, are being developed at the level of national security advisors of Ukraine and partner countries.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Sybiha emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine must be effective.

"We have had enough bitter experience and diplomatic scars, so we clearly understand the parameters of these future security guarantees," the minister said.

According to him, the fact that the term "guarantees" is already being used at this level is a definite step forward.

"I will not go into details because today's meeting (in Washington - ed.) is too important. All I can tell you is that active work is being done at the level of national security advisers in this direction - the content and specific points of security guarantees for Ukraine are being worked out," Sybiha said.

Read more: Szijjártó said that Ukraine had "attacked" oil pipeline: Sybiha suggested to send complaints to "his friends in Moscow"

Regarding the countries that Ukraine sees as guarantors, he noted that these are countries that can make a real contribution to strengthening Ukraine's security and defense. Sybiha also emphasized that these guarantees should be aimed at preventing any future acts of aggression by Russia.

"We must also talk about a package of deterrence measures. Russia must understand the consequences of further delays, manipulations, and imitation of the diplomatic process. And in order for it to understand this, it must clearly realize that by striking, as it did today in Sumy and Kharkiv, it will receive at least the same number of missiles in response," the minister emphasized.

According to him, another component of the security guarantees package is to make Ukraine more self-sufficient, "so that we do not depend on our partners for critical supplies that are so necessary for our soldiers, for the front line, and for our defense industry."