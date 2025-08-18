Russians may increase number of artillery attacks in Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, - Defense Forces

The number of artillery strikes by Russian troops may increase significantly in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"According to our intelligence, the number of artillery strikes may increase, as the enemy has increased its limit on artillery ammunition for counter-battery combat by 54%," the spokesman said.

Voloshin recalled that previously the enemy had used about 12,000 rounds of ammunition in shelling, and in the near future this number could increase to 18-18.5 thousand. Every day, the Russians carry out about 200-250 shelling attacks in the southern directions, using 750-800 rounds of ammunition.

"Information about the increase in ammunition limits may indicate that the enemy is preparing to intensify shelling or to support assault operations," he added.

Voloshyn also noted that the number of combat clashes with the enemy had increased in the Orikhiv direction.

"Over the past week, compared to the previous one, the number of combat clashes has increased slightly, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations to restore positions and push the enemy back from the settlements of Plavni and Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction," Voloshyn said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian occupiers have not driven the Defense Forces out of the town of Kamianske.

"We are currently conducting search and strike operations there (Kamianske - ed.) with the aim of regaining positions, and we have had some success. Some positions have been regained and the enemy has been pushed back. 23% more positions have been regained than last week," Voloshyn said.