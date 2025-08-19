We do not support Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but we will provide it with clear security guarantees, - Trump
US President Donald Trump said that he would be able to answer the question later whether security guarantees for Ukraine would include US soldiers "on the ground".
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"We are also meeting with seven great leaders, of great countries, and we will talk about this. All of them will be involved, but there will be a lot of help. In terms of security, there will be a lot of help. Everything will be fine," Trump said.
"We talked about security guarantees, and Europe will be the first line of defence for Ukraine, and we will be involved," Trump said.
"We do not support Ukraine joining NATO. But we will provide it with clear security guarantees," Trump also said.
