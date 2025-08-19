In week or two, we will know whether this horrible fighting will be ended, - Trump

During a meeting with European leaders in the United States, US President Donald Trump said that in a few weeks it will be known whether the war between Russia and Ukraine will be ended.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

"I think Putin wants to maintain good relations with me. In a certain period of time, not very far from now, a week or two weeks, we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue. We all are interested in this.

I hope that there are two sides that want to end this conflict, and we will see what we can do. Such steps will save hundreds of lives every week. We will do everything in our power to bring peace closer," Trump said. "After this meeting, we will have a trilateral meeting with the two presidents and myself.

