I have begun preparations for meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he had begun preparing a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He wrote about this on TruthSocial, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a very fruitful meeting with distinguished guests: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, at the White House, which ended with a subsequent meeting in the Oval Office," Trump said.

He noted that the meeting discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States.

"Everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace for Russia and Ukraine. At the end of the meetings, I called President Putin and started preparations for a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky, the location of which is yet to be determined. After that meeting, we will have a trilateral meeting with the two presidents and me. Again, this was a very good, early step in a war that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine," the US president concluded.

