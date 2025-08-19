12 031 61
Trump stops meeting with Europeans to call Putin
US President Donald Trump stopped a meeting with European leaders to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
This was reported by Sky News with reference to Bild, Censor.NET informs.
Earlier, at the end of his press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the American president said that he would talk to Putin by phone immediately after his meeting with the Ukrainian leader and the Europeans.
However, it has now become known that he interrupted the meeting to make the call. According to Bild, the talks will continue afterward.
