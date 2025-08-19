ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Russians have advanced near Temyrivka, Olhivske and Muravka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy advanced near Temyrivka, Olhivske and Muravka. The line of contact near Zelenyi Hai has been clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced in Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia and near Oleksiivka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk - DeepState. MAP

Russian advance in Donetsk region

