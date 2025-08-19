2 041 0
Russians have advanced near Temyrivka, Olhivske and Muravka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy advanced near Temyrivka, Olhivske and Muravka. The line of contact near Zelenyi Hai has been clarified," the statement said.
