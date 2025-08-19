Trump and Putin support direct talks between Russia and Ukraine - Russian media
After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said that during the phone conversation, they expressed support for direct talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine, Ushakov said.
According to him, the leaders discussed the idea of exploring the possibility of raising the level of representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in the negotiations.
