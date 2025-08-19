Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,071,780 people (+890 per day), 11,118 tanks, 31,698 artillery systems, and 23,148 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,071,780 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.08.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1071780 (+890) people
tanks - 11118 (+0) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23148 (+0) units
artillery systems - 31698 (+66) units
MLRS - 1470 (+1) units
air defence systems - 1208 (+0) units
aircraft - 422 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 51894 (+209)
cruise missiles - 3558 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 59060 (+123)
special equipment - 3943 (+1)
