Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club handed over by Ukrainian soldier Kartavtsev

During a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the US leader with a golf club handed over to him by a Ukrainian soldier.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET informs.

The club was handed over by Junior Sergeant of the AFU Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.

"Zelenskyy said that the warrior had lost a leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion while saving his brothers-in-arms. Golf became part of Kostiantyn Kartavtsev’s rehabilitation and helped him regain balance – both physical and emotional. The Head of State also showed a video in which Kostiantyn Kartavtsev appeals to the U.S. President to help Ukraine end the war with a just and lasting peace," the statement says.

Trump accepted the gift, recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian warrior for the club.

US President also presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House.

