30 countries have been developing security guarantees for Ukraine for several months, - Rutte

Over the past few months, a group of 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, has been working on the concept of security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the initiative is led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Rutte assures that the guarantees will be launched after a long-term ceasefire or a full-fledged peace agreement. US participation will be discussed in the coming days.

The NATO Secretary General also noted that during the meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders at the White House, the deployment of European troops in Ukraine was not agreed upon and Washington's role in this process was not specified.

